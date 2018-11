Traffic backed up on southbound I-275 at I-94 on Nov. 19, 2018. (WDIV)

ROMULUS - Southbound I-275 was closed at I-94 due to a deadly crash.

Michigan State Police said a vehicle rolled over on southbound I-275 at Eureka Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The freeway has since reopened.

State police are warning some roads could be slick due to icy conditions.

