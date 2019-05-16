Southbound I-75 at Schaefer/Fort exit in Detroit now open after gravel hauler crash closed freeway

A gravel hauler crash that closed southbound I-75 near Outer Drive on May 15, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The freeway is now open after a gravel hauler crash closed the southbound lanes of I-75 in Detroit for hours Wednesday, officials said.

The gravel hauler overturned and spilled gravel all over the southbound lanes near the Schaefer/Fort exit.

An SUV also appears to have been damaged in the crash. It is resting on the right shoulder with damage to the front and sides.

Firefighters are at the scene working to clean up the mess. The closure is expected to last at least four hours, according to authorities.

It's unclear if there were any injuries in the crash.

The scene of a gravel hauler crash on I-75 near Outer Drive on May 15, 2019. (WDIV)

Firefighters work to clean up the mess left by a gravel hauler crash on I-75 near Outer Drive on May 15, 2019. (WDIV)

