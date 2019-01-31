Southbound I-75 closed at Davison Freeway due to crash

Southbound I-75 was closed Thursday morning at M-8 Davison Freeway due to a crash.
UPDATE: Only the left lane is open.
UPDATE: Crash on I-75
Location: SB I-75 at M-8
Lanes Affected: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Event Message: SB I-75 at M-8, the freeway is closed due to a crash — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 31, 2019
Heads up-SB 75 CLOSED at M8/Davison for serious crash. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 31, 2019
