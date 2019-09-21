Southbound I-75 closed at I-96 after 'serious injury crash,' police say

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash with serious injuries that occurred Saturday on I-75 in Detroit.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened on southbound I-75 on the entrance ramp to westbound I-96. Traffic has been rerouted to the John C. Lodge Freeway.

Michigan State Police investigating a serious crash that occurred Sep. 21, 2019. (WDIV)

Metro South troopers are out with a serious injury crash at S I 75 at the ramp to W I 96 involving a semi and other vehicles. Traffic is being routed off at M10. Expect delays as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/UI26xi4Ori — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) September 21, 2019

