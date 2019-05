A car hauler caught fire in the southbound lanes of I-75 at West Road in Woodhaven on May 28, 2019. (WDIV)

WOODHAVEN, Mich. - The southbound lanes of I-75 have reopened at West Road after a car hauler fire, officials said.

All southbound lanes were reopened around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Officials did not disclose what caused the fire, or whether there are any injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.