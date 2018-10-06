Southbound lanes of I-275 closed at I-96 and M-14

All southbound lanes of I-275 near M-14 and I-96 have were closed on Oct. 5, 2018 after a fatal multiple-car collision. (WDIV)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - All southbound lanes of I-275 near M-14 and I-96 have been closed Friday night after a collision.

The entrance ramp from westbound I-96 to southbound I-275 has also been closed down.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a collision at about 8:45 p.m. The investigation revealed there was a three-car collision on I-275. There were no injuries. A driver of one of the cars left her vehicle on the shoulder and was struck by a fourth vehicle, killing her.

Witnesses claim traffic has been backed up to Seven Mile Road.

MDOT reports southbound traffic is being diverted off I-275 to eastbound I-96.

Authorities urge residents to find alternative routes while the investigation is ongoing.

