Southbound lanes of I-275 reopen at I-96 and M-14 after multi-vehicle crash

All southbound lanes of I-275 near M-14 and I-96 have were closed on Oct. 5, 2018 after a fatal multiple-car collision. (WDIV)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - All southbound lanes of I-275 near M-14 and I-96, along with the entrance ramp from westbound I-96 to southbound I-275, are reopen after a three-vehicle accident turned fatal Friday night.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a collision at about 8:45 p.m. The investigation revealed there was a three-car collision on I-275. There were no injuries. A driver of one of the cars left her vehicle on the shoulder and was struck by a fourth vehicle.

The woman, believed to be a 30-year-old from Carleton, was killed.

Witnesses claimed traffic was backed up to Seven Mile Road.

