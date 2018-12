A serious crash on 12 Mile Road on Dec. 13, 2018 in Warren, Mich. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - Southbound Mound Road is shut down near 12 Mile Road in Warren due to a crash involving a semi truck.

Traffic is being diverted off of southbound Mound Road before 12 Mile Road.

A car appears to have rear-ended a semi truck. It's unclear how many vehicles may have been involved in this crash.

One person was transported to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital.

A serious crash on 12 Mile Road on Dec. 13, 2018 in Warren, Mich. (Josh Daunt/WDIV)

Crash at 12 Mile and Mound Road in Warren on Dec. 13, 2018. (WDIV)

