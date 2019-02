A hole in the pavement of the southbound Southfield Freeway ramp to eastbound I-96. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 5-feet-wide hole in the pavement has forced crews to close the southbound Southfield Freeway (M-39) ramp to eastbound I-96 in Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said cold temperatures are affecting the concrete cure time as crews work to repair the pavement.

The ramp is expected to be closed through the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Here is video from Monday night:

