Southbound Southfield Freeway ramp to eastbound I-96 reopens

A hole in the pavement of the southbound Southfield Freeway ramp to eastbound I-96. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Southfield Freeway ramp to eastbound I-96 has reopened after being closed due to a hole in the pavement, officials said.

A 5-feet-wide hole in the pavement has forced crews to close the southbound Southfield Freeway (M-39) ramp to eastbound I-96 in Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said cold temperatures are affecting the concrete cure time as crews work to repair the pavement.

The ramp reopened around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Here is video from Monday night:

