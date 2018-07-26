Southfield Freeway construction project underway in Detroit, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights

Six miles of Southfield Freeway will be down to one lane at off-peak hours. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A $3.8 million Southfield Freeway resurfacing project is underway in Wayne County, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

The project will target 6 miles of M-39 between Ford and McNichols roads. Work is already underway, including concrete repair and replacement, asphalt work and joint repairs.

Detroit, Dearborn and Dearborn Heights will be impacted by the project.

Work will be performed during off-peak hours, overnight and weekends, MDOT said. Only one lane will be open and ramp closures might be required.

All lanes will be open during morning and afternoon rush hours, officials said.

The project is expected to be completed in late October.

