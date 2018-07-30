Southfield Freeway resurfacing project begins between Ford Road and McNichols Road

DETROIT - M-39 Southfield Freeway construction project begins between Ford Road and McNichols Road.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $3.8 million to resurface 6 miles of Southfield Freeway between Ford Road and McNichols Road. The cities affected by the project are Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Detroit.

Work on the freeway has started and is expected to end in late October.

The project includes concrete repair and replacement, asphalt work and joint repairs.

Work will be performed during off-peak hours, overnights and weekends, at which point only one lane will be open. Ramp closures may be required. All lanes will be open during morning and afternoon rush hours.

Traffic safety will be improved with a smoother riding surface and improved drainage.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.