Speeding driver crashes into pole, dies on EB I-94 near Vining Road, police say

Michigan State Police troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash on eastbound I-94 near Vining Road.

There's one car in the median and two others that might have been involved on the eastbound shoulder, police said.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle was traveling at a high speed, sideswiped another vehicle in the center lane, lost control and crashed into a pole in the center median.

The driver was killed, according to police.

Eastbound I-94 has been closed for measurements, police said.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

