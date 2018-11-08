State police: Truck driver killed in crash on westbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road

Semi trucks were involved in a crash Nov. 8, 2018 on westbound I-96 after Milford Road. (WDIV)

Westbound I-96 is closed at Milford Road due to a deadly crash Thursday morning.

State police said a preliminary crash investigation has revealed that a semi truck started to have engine problems on westbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road. The driver pulled the truck over mostly onto the shoulder, but not all the way.

A box truck struck the rear of the semi truck, killing the driver of the box truck. The semi truck driver did not report being injured.

State police said firefighters and troopers were working to cut the driver out of the box truck.

The westbound lanes of the interstate are expected to remain closed for a few more hours.

This video shows the aftermath of the crash:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.