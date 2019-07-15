Street sweeper hits I-94 median wall, sending concrete into traffic near 8 Mile Road

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A street sweeper was involved in a crash Monday morning on westbound I-94 not far from 8 Mile Road in Harper Woods.

The interstate had to be shut down in both directions so crews could clean up the debris. It has since reopened.

The vehicle struck the median and tipped over. Concrete chunks from the median wall went flying.

No serious injuries have been reported. The street sweeper driver did suffer non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

What happened

Michigan State Police said the crash happened just before 3:20 a.m. when the street sweeper attempted to pass a semi truck and struck the rear tire of the semi truck. The street sweeper went out of control and crashed into the median wal.

The concrete chunks went into the eastbound lanes of I-94, striking multiple vehicles, police said.

