Stretch of I-75 Business Loop (Woodward Avenue) closes for 2 months

DETROIT - The I-75 Business Loop along Woodward Avenue between the Pontiac Loop and South Boulevard will be shut down for two months starting Tuesday while the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) replaces a railroad crossing.

MDOT said it is investing $690,000 to replace the railroad crossing along the I-75 Business Loop between the Pontiac Loop and South Boulevard. The department said the crossing is in "very poor condition."

The project includes removing and replacing the railroad crossing, upgrading and improving the railroad signal gates, sidewalk ramp upgrades to meet American with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and pavement markings, MDOT said.

The closure will start Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. This stretch of road is not expected to be reopened for traffic until late October 2018.

VIEW: Project area map



Traffic will be detoured via M-59, I-75, and Square Lake Road due to a project on US-24 (Telegraph Road). Northbound traffic will be detoured to Square Lake Road, then I-75 to M-59. Southbound traffic will be detoured to M-59, then I-75 to Square Lake Road.

"Rebuilding and upgrading the railroad crossing will create a safer crossing with improved gate arms that will come down from each side instead of one long arm," reads a statement from MDOT. "This work will also improve warning signals and pavement markings, and feature upgraded sidewalks. This will also provide an improved driving surface over the tracks."

