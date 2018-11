OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A stretch of southbound I-75 will be down to one lane during overnight hours this weekend in Oakland County due to construction, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

Only one lane of southbound I-75 will be open between Rochester and 13 Mile roads.

The additional lane closure begins at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m. Sunday. The second closure will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday and end at 6 a.m. Monday.

