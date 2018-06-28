Stretch of WB I-696 in Oakland County to close this weekend

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Westbound I-696 will be closed this weekend from Dequindre Road to Telegraph Road in Oakland County, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

The closure was originally scheduled for last weekend, but it was rescheduled due to weather.

Crews will begin closing entrance ramps to westbound I-696 from Dequindre to Telegraph at 8 p.m. Friday. The entire freeway will be closed by 9 p.m., MDOT officials said.

Only the Couzens Avenue ramp to westbound I-696 will remain open to provide access to I-75. It will not allow access to I-696.

Drivers can take a detour from I-75 to westbound 8 Mile Road to northbound M-10 to Telegraph Road.

Crews will work on all westbound lanes of I-696 during night and weekend hours. The freeway will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-696 will remain open.

