Temporary traffic regulations in place for Liberty Fest Run at Heritage Park in Canton

CANTON, Mich. - Temporary traffic regulations have been put in place in Canton for the Liberty Fest Run and fireworks in Heritage Park.

On Saturday, June 16, Heritage Park will hold the Liberty Fest Run and fireworks display. Due to expected heavy traffic, there will be road regulations.

Canton's director of public safety issued the following changes for June 16:

Canton Center Road between Cherry Hill and Palmer will be closed from 10:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Summit Parkway will be closed from Canton Center Road to Glengarry Boulevard from 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

From 8 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed: Southbound Canton Center at Palmer Northbound Canton Center at River Rouge Bridge East and Westbound Summit Parkway between Veterans Way and Canton Center Road Southbound Sheldon at Woodmont East Northbound Sheldon at River Rouge Bridge



Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

