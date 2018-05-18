This weekend's westbound I-696 closure canceled due to weather

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - This weekend's scheduled westbound I-696 closure has been canceled due to weather, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

The stretch between Dequindre and Telegraph roads was scheduled to be closed this weekend, but it will remain open. There's no new scheduled date for the project to begin.

Westbound I-696 in Macomb County will remain closed through November, MDOT tweeted.

Details on the project

MDOT began what it is calling "Restore the Reuther" at the end of April with the complete closure of westbound I-696 in Macomb County from I-94 to Dequindre Road through November.

READ: How to get around westbound I-696 closure between I-94, I-75

This weekend was scheduled to be the first I-696 closure in Oakland County, which has had only overnight lane closures for saw cutting and shoulder closures for drainage improvements.

The westbound I-696 closure between Dequindre Road and Telegraph Road (U.S. 24) was supposed to start at 9 p.m. Friday and end by 5 a.m. Monday.

When the project begins, the first entrance for westbound I-696 will be at U.S. 24 (Telegraph Road). Officials said they don't have an exact date for the project.

MDOT's suggested detour:

Westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to M-10 to U.S. 24 (Telegraph Road) or westbound I-696, with access from I-94 in Macomb County and I-75 in Oakland County.

Eastbound I-696 remains open in Oakland and Macomb counties.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.