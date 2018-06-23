Traffic alert: NB Groesbeck closed at Martin in Roseville due to fatal crash

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Northbound Groesbeck Highway at Martin Road in Roseville is closed due to a fatal crash.

VIEW: Traffic map

Southbound Groesbeck traffic can pass in the right two lanes. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police said a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2005 silver Chrysler Pacifica were involved in the crash, police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Grand Prix was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Pacifica, a 36-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. A 66-year-old woman passenger is hospitalized with critical injuries. Police said boy about 6-8 years old who was a passenger in the back seat of the minivan suffered minor injuries and was turned over to a family memember.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.