TRAFFIC: Alternate routes available for I-94 weekend closure in Detroit

DETROIT - Both directions of I-94 will be closed between Connor Avenue and I-75 in Detroit this weekend for the demolition of the Gratiot Avenue and Chene Street overpasses, as long as weather permits, officials said.

During the project, crews will inspect other bridges, repair pavement and perform utility work along that stretch of the highway.

The closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday and ends by 5 a.m. Monday.

Alternate routes available

Drivers who are in Detroit for the NCAA Tournament games at Little Caesars Arena or who are celebrating St. Patrick's Day with the festivities Downtown can use alternate routes to avoid the closed section of I-94.

Drivers using westbound I-94 from Macomb County and points east have options to reach southbound I-75 into Downtown Detroit. Westbound I-696 will not have lane restrictions this weekend from I-94 to I-75. Drivers can also use westbound Eight Mile Road from I-94 to I-75.

Along the waterfront, Jefferson Avenue is also an option.

Drivers on eastbound I-94 from Detroit Metro Airport and points west can exit onto eastbound Michigan Avenue in Dearborn to avoid the lane restrictions approaching the closure on I-75. Drivers can follow eastbound Michigan Avenue to northbound Cass Avenue to access the Little Caesars Arena parking structures and other venues.

Drivers heading east after the game can use northbound I-75 to eastbound Eight Mile Road or eastbound I-696.

Drivers heading west after the game can use northbound M-10 to westbound I-94.

In Southwest Detroit, southbound I-75 is closed for the ongoing repair of the Rouge Bridge. Drivers who need to use southbound I-75 can use northbound M-10 to westbound I-94 and then southbound I-275 to reconnect with southbound I-75 in Monroe County.

