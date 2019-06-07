Metro Detroit weekend construction list: Closures on M-10, I-75, work on I-96, I-696

Drivers beware: the weekend construction list is long. Here's what you need to know.

I-75:

Oakland - SB 75, Baldwin to Sq Lake, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 3pm-Fall.

Oakland - NB 75, Sq Lake to M-24/Lapeer, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 3am-FALL.

Oakland - NB 75 ramp to WB M-59, RAMP CLOSED, Sat 3am-Fall.

Oakland - SB 75 ramp to EB M-59, RAMP CLOSED, Sat 3am-Fall.

Wayne - NB 75, Schaefer to Clark, 2 lanes open, Fri 9AM-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB 75, Clark to Springwells, 2 lanes open, Sat & Sun 7am-8pm

Wayne – NB 75 ramp to Rosa Parks Blvd, RAMP CLOSED, Sat 6am-Sun 3pm.

Wayne - NB I-75 ramp to NB M-10, RAMP CLOSED, Sat 8am-Sun 7pm.

Wayne - NB I-75 Sibley to Northline, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB Eureka ramp to 75, RAMP CLOSED, Sat 6am-Mon 5am.

I-94:

Wayne – EB/WB 94 at M-3/Gratiot Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 4am-mid-June.

I-96:

Wayne - EB/WB 96, US-24 to 275, moving right lane closure, Sat 8am-6pm.

I-696:

Macomb – EB 696 ramp to M97/Groesbeck, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 6am-7pm.

Macomb – EB 696 Service Drive/EB 11 Mile near M97/Groesbeck, CLOSED, Fri 6am-7pm.

Macomb – EB 696 Service Drive/EB 11 Mile, Dequindre to 696, CLOSED, Fri 6am-7pm.

Macomb - EB 696, 75 to 94, 2 lanes open, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - EB 696, M1 to 75, right lane closed, Sat 8 to Noon.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland - SB M1 at Quarton, 2 lanes closed, Sat 8am-5pm.

M-5:

Oakland - WB M-5, Middlebelt to 96, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Sat 9pm.

Oakland - EB M-5, 96 to Middlebelt, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5pm-Sun 9pm.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne - SB M-10 at I-94, CLOSED, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

M-59:

Oakland - WB M59, Hickory Ridge to Tipsico Lake Rd, 1 lane open, Sat 5am-6pm.

Oakland - EB/WB M-59 at Crooks, CLOSED intermittently, Sat 9am-10am.

US-12:

Wayne – EB/WB US12, Wayne Rd to Merriman, lane closed, Fri 5am-mid-June.

US-24:

NB/SB US-24, Hickory Grove to Sq Lake, 2 lanes open, Fri 9pm-Sun 10pm.

Monday

I-75:

Oakland - NB 75, M24 to Baldwin, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9pm-Tue 5am.

Oakland - NB Stephenson Hwy at 11 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-late June.

Wayne - NB Dix-Toledo ramp to NB 75, RAMP CLOSED, Mon 7am-July.

I-94:

Wayne - EB/WB 94, Warren to Trumbull, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9pm-late June.

I-696:

Macomb - EB 696, 75 to Dequindre, right lane closed, Mon 10am-2pm.

M-5:

Oakland - SB M5, 12 Mile to 275, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-late June.

M-59:

Oakland - WB M59, Milford Rd to Tipsico Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 6am-mid-July.

M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne – SB M85, Waterman to Springwells, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-mid-June.

M-97:

Macomb - NB/SB M97, 14 Mile to 16 Mile, right lane closed, Mon 7pm-mid-June.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne – EB/WB US-12, Wayne Rd to Merriman, 2 lanes open, Mon 5am-Wed 11pm.

