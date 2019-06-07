Metro Detroit weekend construction list: Closures on M-10, I-75, work on I-96, I-696

Drivers beware: the weekend construction list is long. Here's what you need to know.
I-75:
- Oakland - SB 75, Baldwin to Sq Lake, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 3pm-Fall.
- Oakland - NB 75, Sq Lake to M-24/Lapeer, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 3am-FALL.
- Oakland - NB 75 ramp to WB M-59, RAMP CLOSED, Sat 3am-Fall.
- Oakland - SB 75 ramp to EB M-59, RAMP CLOSED, Sat 3am-Fall.
- Wayne - NB 75, Schaefer to Clark, 2 lanes open, Fri 9AM-Mon 5am.
- Wayne - SB 75, Clark to Springwells, 2 lanes open, Sat & Sun 7am-8pm
- Wayne – NB 75 ramp to Rosa Parks Blvd, RAMP CLOSED, Sat 6am-Sun 3pm.
- Wayne - NB I-75 ramp to NB M-10, RAMP CLOSED, Sat 8am-Sun 7pm.
- Wayne - NB I-75 Sibley to Northline, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-Mon 5am.
- Wayne - EB Eureka ramp to 75, RAMP CLOSED, Sat 6am-Mon 5am.
I-94:
- Wayne – EB/WB 94 at M-3/Gratiot Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 4am-mid-June.
I-96:
- Wayne - EB/WB 96, US-24 to 275, moving right lane closure, Sat 8am-6pm.
I-696:
- Macomb – EB 696 ramp to M97/Groesbeck, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 6am-7pm.
- Macomb – EB 696 Service Drive/EB 11 Mile near M97/Groesbeck, CLOSED, Fri 6am-7pm.
- Macomb – EB 696 Service Drive/EB 11 Mile, Dequindre to 696, CLOSED, Fri 6am-7pm.
- Macomb - EB 696, 75 to 94, 2 lanes open, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
- Oakland - EB 696, M1 to 75, right lane closed, Sat 8 to Noon.
M-1: (Woodward)
- Oakland - SB M1 at Quarton, 2 lanes closed, Sat 8am-5pm.
M-5:
- Oakland - WB M-5, Middlebelt to 96, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Sat 9pm.
- Oakland - EB M-5, 96 to Middlebelt, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5pm-Sun 9pm.
M-10: (Lodge)
- Wayne - SB M-10 at I-94, CLOSED, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.
M-59:
- Oakland - WB M59, Hickory Ridge to Tipsico Lake Rd, 1 lane open, Sat 5am-6pm.
- Oakland - EB/WB M-59 at Crooks, CLOSED intermittently, Sat 9am-10am.
US-12:
- Wayne – EB/WB US12, Wayne Rd to Merriman, lane closed, Fri 5am-mid-June.
US-24:
- NB/SB US-24, Hickory Grove to Sq Lake, 2 lanes open, Fri 9pm-Sun 10pm.
Monday
I-75:
- Oakland - NB 75, M24 to Baldwin, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9pm-Tue 5am.
- Oakland - NB Stephenson Hwy at 11 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-late June.
- Wayne - NB Dix-Toledo ramp to NB 75, RAMP CLOSED, Mon 7am-July.
I-94:
- Wayne - EB/WB 94, Warren to Trumbull, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9pm-late June.
I-696:
- Macomb - EB 696, 75 to Dequindre, right lane closed, Mon 10am-2pm.
M-5:
- Oakland - SB M5, 12 Mile to 275, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-late June.
M-59:
- Oakland - WB M59, Milford Rd to Tipsico Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 6am-mid-July.
M-85: (Fort St)
- Wayne – SB M85, Waterman to Springwells, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-mid-June.
M-97:
- Macomb - NB/SB M97, 14 Mile to 16 Mile, right lane closed, Mon 7pm-mid-June.
US-12: (Michigan Ave)
- Wayne – EB/WB US-12, Wayne Rd to Merriman, 2 lanes open, Mon 5am-Wed 11pm.
