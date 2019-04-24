Michigan traffic deaths in 2018 dropped to lowest since 2015

Michigan traffic deaths fell to the lowest mark since 2015 last year, according to new numbers.

Michigan State Police reported traffic deaths dipped below 1,000 in 2018 for the first time since 2015. The 974 fatalities in 2018 marked a 5 percent drop from 1,028 fatalities in 2017.

“While the news is slightly better than in recent years, there is still a long way to go,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “Our goal is to build on this foundation and continue reducing fatalities and injuries. The OHSP and its partners will pursue effective countermeasures, such as education and enforcement, in our ongoing effort to prevent tragedies.”

The percentage of alcohol-involved fatalities also decreased by 12 percent from 359 deaths in 2017 to 315 in 2018.

Here are some other key stats:

Injuries: 78,394 in 2017 to 75,838 in 2018, down 3 percent.

Crashes: 314,921 in 2017 to 312,798 in 2018, down 1 percent.

Suspected serious injuries: 6,084 in 2017, to 5,586 in 2018, down 8 percent.

Commercial motor vehicle-involved fatalities increased from 95 in 2017 to 112 in 2018, up 18 percent.

Bicyclist fatalities remained at 21 in 2018, the same as 2017.

Teen fatalities decreased from 64 in 2017 to 63 in 2018, down 2 percent.

Motorcyclist fatalities decreased from 137 in 2017 to 134 in 2018, down 2 percent.

Deer-involved fatalities decreased from 17 in 2017 to 14 in 2018, down 18 percent.

Pedestrian fatalities decreased from 158 in 2017 to 145 in 2018, down 8 percent.

More comprehensive numbers will be released later this year.

