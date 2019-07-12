Multiple lanes of I-696 to be closed this weekend in Macomb County

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Multiple lanes of I-696 will be closed this weekend between Hayes Road and I-94 in Macomb County.

Roseville police said officers will be increasing traffic enforcement in this construction zone. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be begin lane closures Friday evening. All lanes should be reopened Sunday evening.

Roseville police said motorists are reminded to obey reduced speed limit postings and that penalties for traffic violations are doubled in construction zones.

Here are the lane closures:

WB I-696, I-94 to I-75: left 3 lanes CLOSED, 1 lane open, Friday 7/12 9pm thru Mon 7/15 5am

EB I-696, Couzens to I-94: 2 right lanes CLOSED, 2 lanes open, Friday 7/12 7pm thru Mon 7/15 5am

WB Service Drive, west of Mound: 1 lane open, 1 lane closed, through July

EB I-696, I-75 to I-94: Intermittent NIGHTLY (7pm-6am) single lane closures, 3 lanes open, through July

EB I-696 to Groesbeck: Ramp CLOSED thru July

