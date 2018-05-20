Traffic delays expected as Blue Water Bridge repair project begins

PORT HURON, Mich. - The Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron will undergo repairs starting this week, prompting potential traffic backups in the area.

The project is set to begin on Monday, May 21, 2018.

Here's the info from MDOT:

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018



PROJECT:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $3.6 million in steel structural repairs to the westbound span of the Blue Water Bridge, heading into the United States. Repairs will be located on the westbound span just south of the Forest Street cul-de-sac.



TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

Work will require intermittent single and double-lane closures beginning May 21 through November. Additional traffic impacts that may occur as a result of this project will be shared in advance of their start.

SAFETY BENEFITS:

This project will improve the overall structure of the bridge and extend the life of the bridge span.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.