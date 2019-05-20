21-year-old Livonia woman critically injured in crash on I-94 in Roseville

Eastbound lanes of I-94 have reopened in Roseville after a serious crash Monday morning.

Here's the latest info from Clinton Township Police Department:

The Clinton Township Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash involving a Silver 2006 Kia Sorento. The crash occurred around 0023 (12:23 am) hours on Monday May 20th, 2019.

Preliminary investigation indicates the Kia was east bound I-94 just past 14 Mile Road. when it lost control and struck the median wall. The Kia began to roll and came to an uncontrolled rest several hundred feet after the initial impact with the wall.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Livonia, was unconscious but breathing on scene. She was taken to McLaren Macomb where she is in critical condition at the time of this press release.

Eyewitness account stated that the Kia passed them at a high rate of speed before it lost control on the wet pavement and struck the wall.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. The name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.

East bound I-94 at 14 Mile road is a curved three lane highway with a 70 mph speed limit. The crash occurred just past the overpass bridge for 14 mile.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.