EB M-59 closed at Rochester Road in Oakland County due to crash

Eastbound lanes of M-59 were closed Monday morning due to a crash.

Eastbound M-59 is closed at Rochester Road in Oakland County. Police say it will be closed for at least a couple of hours.

The crash involves multiple vehicles.

UPDATE: The left lane has reopened.

UPDATE: Crash on EB M-59

Location: EB M-59 at Rochester Rd

Lanes Blocked: Right Lane, Right Shoulder

Event Type: Crash

County: Oakland@MovingMacomb — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) June 3, 2019

