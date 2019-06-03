EB M-59 reopens at Rochester Road in Oakland County after crash

Eastbound lanes of M-59 were closed Monday morning due to a crash.
Eastbound M-59 is closed at Rochester Road in Oakland County. Police say it will be closed for at least a couple of hours.
The crash involves multiple vehicles.
UPDATE: It has reopened.
UPDATE: Crash on EB M-59
Location: EB M-59 at Rochester Rd
Lanes Blocked: Right Lane, Right Shoulder
Event Type: Crash
County: Oakland@MovingMacomb — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) June 3, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.