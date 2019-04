Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of southbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway) from M-10 to McNichols due to a multi-vehicle rollover crash.

HEADS UP-AVOID SB M39 from M10 to McNichols due to multi-vehicle rollover crash! https://t.co/23N7mpiyQQ — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) April 24, 2019

The freeway is not closed but traffic is backed up. No word on injuries just yet.

