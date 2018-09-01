Police: Driver was intoxicated when he struck, killed bicyclist in Detroit

DETROIT - An unidentified man was struck and killed Saturday while riding his bicycle in Detroit, according to police.

The fatal crash happened before 2 a.m. on Mount Elliot Street and Mack Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive.

The suspect is a 71-year-old man who was driving a gold 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with a Michigan license plate.

Police believe the driver was intoxicated and said he complained of back pain.

The driver was transported to the hospital before being taken to the Detroit detention center.

