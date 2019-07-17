Police locate driver who fled crash scene on I-94 Downriver

Michigan State Police were searching for the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-94 in the Downriver area.

MSP said on Twitter on Monday that troopers responded to the crash on westbound I-94 near Beech Daly in Taylor on Monday morning.

"The driver is missing from the scene and there is a large amount of blood at the scene. Troopers and K-9 units are checking the area," MSP said.

On Wednesday morning, MSP offered an update:

"After great investigative work by the troops the 40 year old male driver from Wyandotte has been identified. Pends prosecutor review."

