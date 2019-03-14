Traffic Incidents

Semi truck filled with baked goods catches fire on I-96 near Lansing

No injuries reported

By Ken Haddad

A semi truck fire caused massive delays Thursday on I-96 near Lansing.

Michigan State Police said a semi truck carrying an array of baked goods caught fire on westbound I-96 near Williamston Thursday morning.

Preliminary investigation shows the fire started after a mechanical failure in a tire or brake area of the trailer.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.