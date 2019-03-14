Semi truck filled with baked goods catches fire on I-96 near Lansing

A semi truck fire caused massive delays Thursday on I-96 near Lansing.

Michigan State Police said a semi truck carrying an array of baked goods caught fire on westbound I-96 near Williamston Thursday morning.

Preliminary investigation shows the fire started after a mechanical failure in a tire or brake area of the trailer.

There were no injuries reported.

(We can joke because NO ONE was injured), Today is #NationalPiDay. Troopers from the MSP Lansing Post responded to a semi-truck/trailer fire this morning on I-96. The trailer was full of baked goods, including muffins, cakes, pies, etc... Seriously, what are the odds? pic.twitter.com/RkoI0dRQIB — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.