Southbound lanes of I-75 at Holly Road were closed Tuesday morning in Oakland County due to a fatal crash.

MDOT said the closure is expected to last through the morning rush.

The crash happened around 5:12 a.m., Michigan State Police said. Troopers arrived on the scene and the driver was in very critical condition and was declared dead soon after.

No other information is available.

