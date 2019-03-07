Westbound I-94 closed near 10 Mile Road due to fatal crash involving semi truck, 4 other cars

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Westbound lanes of I-94 at I-696 in St. Clair Shores were closed Thursday afternoon due to a fatal crash.
Michigan State Police troopers were called at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to I-94 near 10 Mile Road on a report of a semi truck that had rolled over.
Police said the semi truck driver couldn't stop in time and rear-ended a Ford Taurus. The semi truck them rolled over and landed on a Chrysler and a Cadillac SUV, police said.
The woman driving the Taurus was killed, according to authorities.
The semi truck driver and the other two drivers have minor injuries, police said.
A fourth passenger vehicle was struck during the crash, but police are still trying to determine specifics. That driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the freeway is still closed for investigation.
Drivers should expect delays through the rush hour.
Crash on WB I-94
Location: WB I-94 at 10 Mile
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Macomb
Event Message: Freeway closed — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) March 7, 2019
WB I-94 at 10 Mile
FREEWAY CLOSED
Due to a fatal crash. Expect traffic delays through the rush hour. pic.twitter.com/zKBtqmvUxL — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 7, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.