Westbound I-94 closed near 10 Mile Road due to fatal crash involving semi truck, 4 other cars

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Westbound lanes of I-94 at I-696 in St. Clair Shores were closed Thursday afternoon due to a fatal crash.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to I-94 near 10 Mile Road on a report of a semi truck that had rolled over.

Police said the semi truck driver couldn't stop in time and rear-ended a Ford Taurus. The semi truck them rolled over and landed on a Chrysler and a Cadillac SUV, police said.

The woman driving the Taurus was killed, according to authorities. She was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The semi truck driver and the other two drivers have minor injuries, police said.

A fourth passenger vehicle was struck during the crash, but police are still trying to determine specifics. That driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the freeway is still closed for investigation.

Drivers should expect delays through the rush hour.

