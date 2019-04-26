Traffic Incidents

Westbound I-96 closed at Levan Road in Livonia due to crash involving semi truck

By Ken Haddad

Semi truck involved crash on WB I-96 in Livonia on April 26, 2019. (WDIV)

Westbound lanes of I-96 were closed Friday morning near Newburgh Road in Livonia due to a crash.

Livonia police are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours. Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Levan Road.

MDOT says the freeway is closed at Levan Road. The crash involves semi truck.

