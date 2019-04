Semi truck involved crash on WB I-96 in Livonia on April 26, 2019. (WDIV)

Westbound lanes of I-96 were closed Friday morning near Newburgh Road in Livonia due to a crash.

Livonia police were asking drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours. Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Levan Road.

The freeway reopened around 11:15 a.m.

