Traffic: Metro Detroit freeways to avoid due to flooding

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Several Metro Detroit freeways are closed Wednesday evening due to heavy rain that hit the area this week.

According to the MDOT, the east and westbound I-94 ramps to the Southfield Freeway in Allen Park are closed. All north and southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway are closed at I-94.

Many residential streets are also flooding. The high water left many drivers stranded, especially in Dearbon Heights, where streets overflowed and basements flooded. Drivers are advised not to drive through floodwaters.

More rain is expected later this week. Check the full forecast here.

