TRAFFIC: Multiple lane closures expected on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights this weekend

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Construction on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights this weekend will leave only one lane open in each direction.

READ: $2.7M project to resurface stretch of Ford Road in Wayne County to begin in April

The lane closures between Inkster and Telegraph roads were set to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and will end at 5 a.m. Monday.

The work is part of a $2.7 million project that includes concrete patch work, curb and gutter repair, upgrading sidewalk ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, improved pedestrian signals, drainage work, and pavement markings.

