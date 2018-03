DETROIT - All lanes of northbound I-75 at Schaefer Road in Detroit were closed Thursday night due to a semi truck crash.

The freeway was closed for clean up. Traffic was getting past the crash on the left shoulder, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The freeway was clear for traffic Friday morning.

