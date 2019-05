All lanes of the Southfield Freeway (M-39) are back open after being closed for more than 24 hours as floodwaters shut down the roadway in both directions.

Crews worked to pump out the water, which was nearly reaching the Outer Drive overpass at 14 feet.

More rain is expected in Metro Detroit on Thursday night, into Friday morning.

The freeway was closed in both directions at Outer Drive in Allen Park.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.