Man killed when SUV strikes pole at Gratiot, East Grand Boulevard in Detroit

DETROIT - A man was killed in a crash early Monday morning at Gratiot Avenue and East Grand Boulevard in Detroit.

Witnesses said he was driving a 2008 black Chevrolet Suburban at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a pole about 12:19 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene. He is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old.

A 21-year-old man was traveling as a passenger in the Suburban. He is in serious condition.

This appears to be a single-vehicle crash.

Detroit police are investigating.

