Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for March 29-April 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the weekend road construction list from the Michigan Department of Transportation for Friday, March 29, 2019 through Monday, April 1, 2019:

I-94

Wayne County

EB/WB 94 CLOSED, 75 to Conner, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am for French and Concord bridge demos and ALL ON/OFF RAMPS. Detours to 75 and 8 Mile/M-102.

I-75

Wayne County

NB/SB 75 ramps to EB 94, ramps closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, for nearby bridge demo.

SB Clay St. ramp to SB 75, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am for nearby bridge demo.

Oakland County

NB 75, 14 Mile to Coolidge, intermittent closures, Sun 7am-9am for utility work.

SB 75, Square Lake to 14 Mile, intermittent closures, Sun 7am-9am for utility work.

I-96

Wayne County

EB West Grand Blvd ramp to I-96 EB, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-3 -- Gratiot Avenue

Wayne County

EB M-3 ramp to I-94 EB, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am for nearby bridge demo.

WB M-3 ramp to I-94 WB, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am for nearby bridge demo.

M-10 -- Lodge Freeway

Wayne County

NB/SB M-10 ramps to I-94 EB, ramps closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am for nearby bridge demo.

NB Forest ramp to M-10 NB, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am for nearby bridge demo.



M-53 -- Van Dyke

Wayne County

WB M-53 ramp to I-94 WB, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am for nearby bridge demo.

EB M-53 ramp to I-94 EB, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am for nearby bridge demo.

M-102 -- 8 Mile Road

Wayne County

WB M-102 ramp to I-94 WB, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am for nearby bridge demo.

