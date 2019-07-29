Michigan State Police resumes Lodge Freeway, I-96 driving crackdown

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are resuming a traffic enforcement crackdown on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit this week, as well as on a portion of I-96.

Last week, MSP issued more than 200 tickets and 100 verbal warnings on M-10. The majority of tickets were written for speeding. One driver was traveling 97 mph on the 55 mph speed limit freeway.

"Today we continue with Operation Freeway of Love. This is expanding to include the entire Lodge from downtown to Eight Mile Road. We will be looking at excessive speed, seatbelts, following too closely and other aggressive driving behaviors," MSP said on Twitter on Monday.

The speed limit for M-10 in Detroit is 55 mph.

MSP also said it would continue enforcement on I-96 near Middle Belt this afternoon.

