TRAFFIC: SB I-75 closure extending to Livernois in Detroit this weekend

SB I-75 will close between Livernois Avenue and Springwells Street on June 30, 2018. (MDOT)

DETROIT - The freeway closure on southbound I-75 will extend to Livernois Avenue beginning this weekend.

Southbound I-75 is closed from I-96 to the Telegraph Road. Currently, one lane is open for local traffic from I-96 to Springwells Street, but that lane will close Saturday.

Traffic will exit at Livernois Road. Local traffic can use the service drive to travel south or take eastbound Livernois Road to southbound Fort Street.

The lane closure is expected to last until mid-August.

