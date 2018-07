DETROIT - Traffic was snarled Tuesday morning on westbound I-94 at Cadieux Road after a truck struck an overpass.

Only the left lane of westbound I-94 was open.

No injuries have been reported.

Heads up-WB 94 at Cadieux has only left lane open for crash. pic.twitter.com/xkDZe5Facd — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 10, 2018

