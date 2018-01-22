Troy police: Driver says bullet struck his pickup on northbound I-75

TROY, Mich. - A driver told Troy police his pickup truck was struck by a bullet Jan. 11 on northbound I-75 north of 14 Mile Road.

Police said they weren't reporting this until Monday because it needed to be vetted and proved that it actually happened on I-75.

The man was driving his Ford F-150 on northbound I-75 about 10:55 a.m. that day when he heard a loud noise. He told police at first he thought it was a stone that hit his pickup. However, when he got home he saw his passenger door had been struck by a bullet.

The man told police he wasn't involved in any road-rage incident or anything like that. He doesn't know who may have fired the gunshot, police said.

