Two cars damaged, one lands in construction zone hole in crash on Detroit's west side

Two cars were involved in a crash Aug. 16, 2019, near a construction zone hole on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Two cars were damaged and one landed in a hole in a construction zone during a crash on Detroit's west side.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Wyoming and Clarita avenues, according to authorities.

A silver car and a gold car have front-end damage. The front right side of the gold car ended up in a hole in a construction zone.

It's unclear if the cars collided or what led to the gold car landing in the hole.

Members of the construction crew are still in the area.

Cars are stilling getting past the crash scene on the opposite side of the road.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.