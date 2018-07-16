Vehicle crash at Ambassador Bridge entrance restricts traffic to 1 lane heading into Canada

A semi truck crashed near the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on July 16, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A vehicle crash at the entrance of the Ambassador Bridge has restricted traffic to one lane Monday morning.

The restriction is for traffic leading on to the bridge plaza heading to Canada on the United States side of the bridge.

Traffic coming from Canada into the United States is not impacted by this crash.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Detroit police said the truck 56-year-old truck driver went into cardiac arrest. His condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other injuries have been reported.

